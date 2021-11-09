Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases Shares of 1,024 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,811,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $471,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.7% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 73.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $25,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.53. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $8,628,722.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $149,046.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,036.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 611,923 shares of company stock valued at $26,633,956 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.52.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

