Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 14.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 25.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 47.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,582,000 after buying an additional 71,722 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 3.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,929,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 33.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,001 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.13, for a total value of $1,128,802.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total value of $729,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,834 shares of company stock worth $14,514,252. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen stock opened at $273.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $284.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.40. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $162.29 and a one year high of $327.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 130.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.38.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

