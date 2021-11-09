Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes Position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,514,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,483,000 after buying an additional 223,161 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 73,573 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 16,101 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 50,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 23,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on WKHS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $42.96. The company has a quick ratio of 21.65, a current ratio of 24.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 100.88% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WKHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.