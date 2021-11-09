ITT (NYSE:ITT) Given New $116.00 Price Target at Citigroup

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ITT. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ITT from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.50.

NYSE:ITT opened at $103.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.02. ITT has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ITT will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. ITT’s payout ratio is 38.43%.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ITT by 5.2% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 366,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,435,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in ITT by 467.6% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 759,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $65,227,000 after purchasing an additional 625,604 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its stake in ITT by 1.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 228,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in ITT by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in ITT by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

