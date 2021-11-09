Ituran Location and Control (ITRN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $67.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.85 million. On average, analysts expect Ituran Location and Control to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.17. Ituran Location and Control has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $28.98. The firm has a market cap of $615.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

