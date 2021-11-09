Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Steven D. Borges Sells 9,419 Shares

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Steven D. Borges sold 9,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $612,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $65.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.56.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.99%.

Jabil announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 1,301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.