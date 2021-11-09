Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $161.10 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.66%.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $48,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

