Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) released its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $161.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.72. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.98.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $48,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.71.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.