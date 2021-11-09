James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 42.75%.

JHX stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.36. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average of $35.90. James Hardie Industries has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $41.04.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

