James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 42.75%.

JHX stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.36. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average of $35.90. James Hardie Industries has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $41.04.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.