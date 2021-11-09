Janice Alayne Stairs Sells 12,835 Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) Stock

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) Director Janice Alayne Stairs sold 12,835 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total transaction of C$31,482.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$701,095.24.

TMQ stock opened at C$2.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 13.06 and a quick ratio of 13.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.80. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$343.79 million and a PE ratio of -14.69.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). As a group, equities analysts expect that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

