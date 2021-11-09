Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,548 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 8.57% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $67,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JMBS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 74.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 116,097 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,054,000 after buying an additional 27,749 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 73,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of JMBS opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.15. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $52.79 and a one year high of $53.75.

