Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Bought by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNLA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $97,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $131,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 215.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $200,000.

VNLA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.98. 1,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,700. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.10. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $50.52.

