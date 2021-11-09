Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.50

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Jarvis Securities stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 285 ($3.72). 32,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,853. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 291.28. Jarvis Securities has a 52 week low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 368.90 ($4.82). The company has a market capitalization of £124.92 million and a P/E ratio of 18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

About Jarvis Securities

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides a range of stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; ISA and SIPP investment wrappers; savings schemes; and financial administration, settlement, and custody services to other stockbrokers and investment firms, as well as to individuals.

