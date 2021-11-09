JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) PT Set at €16.40 by UBS Group

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) received a €16.40 ($19.29) target price from analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 33.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on JCDecaux in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €22.46 ($26.42).

Get JCDecaux alerts:

DEC stock traded down €0.64 ($0.75) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €24.62 ($28.96). The stock had a trading volume of 70,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,577. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €23.23. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a twelve month high of €36.90 ($43.41).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.