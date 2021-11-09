Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $62.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $81.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company.
Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.18.
Penn National Gaming stock opened at $58.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $56.35 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 2.45.
In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,118,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
