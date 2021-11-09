Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $62.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $81.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company.

Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.18.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $58.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $56.35 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 2.45.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,118,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.