Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MPHYF. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of McPhy Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McPhy Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MPHYF opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. McPhy Energy has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.74.

McPhy Energy SA develops and supplies hydrogen production, storage, and distribution equipment for hydrogen energy, zero emission mobility, and industrial hydrogen markets worldwide. The company offers alkaline electrolyzers, including small, medium, and large hydrogen production units; and hydrogen storage solutions.

