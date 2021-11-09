Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($6.34) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($6.48). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.79) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

RARE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $82.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.40. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $75.83 and a twelve month high of $179.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.70.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 37.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $250,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $738,368.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,504. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $88,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

