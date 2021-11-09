Jetcoin (JET) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $102,210.00

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 9th. One Jetcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0635 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar. Jetcoin has a market cap of $811,240.13 and approximately $102,210.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00050345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.03 or 0.00225688 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.62 or 0.00092086 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004208 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

JET is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.