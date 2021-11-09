JMP Securities Cuts Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Price Target to $64.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

DCPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. Analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

