JMP Securities Cuts Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target to $58.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Squarespace from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Squarespace from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Squarespace in a report on Friday, August 27th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Squarespace from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.31.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $46.32 on Tuesday. Squarespace has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $64.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.00.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.96 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Squarespace will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Squarespace by 278.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.