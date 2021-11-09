Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.19.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of JCI stock opened at $74.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.65 and a 200 day moving average of $69.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 27.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.