Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.19.

NYSE:JCI opened at $74.47 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $76.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

