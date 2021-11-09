Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.56. 12,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,625,077. The stock has a market cap of $427.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $142.86 and a one year high of $179.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.58 and a 200-day moving average of $167.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.