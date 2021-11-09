Joint Ventures 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13,328.00 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $80,997.17 and approximately $13,328.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Joint Ventures has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00050369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.33 or 0.00225301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00092003 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004208 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

