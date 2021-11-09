Jonathan Freve Purchases 3,000 Shares of Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Stock

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) CFO Jonathan Freve acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Freve also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Jonathan Freve acquired 3,000 shares of Galecto stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $11,760.00.

Shares of Galecto stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88. Galecto, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Analysts forecast that Galecto, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLTO. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Galecto in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,053,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galecto by 18.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galecto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Galecto by 118,463.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 45,016 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Galecto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

