JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys Shares of 133,824 Burcon NutraScience Co. (NASDAQ:BRCN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Burcon NutraScience Co. (NASDAQ:BRCN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 133,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.12% of Burcon NutraScience at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Burcon NutraScience during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,094,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Burcon NutraScience during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,452,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Burcon NutraScience during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burcon NutraScience during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Burcon NutraScience during the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Burcon NutraScience from C$6.00 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of BRCN stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. Burcon NutraScience Co. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72. The company has a market cap of $165.16 million, a P/E ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile

Burcon NutraScience Corp. develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The firms products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

