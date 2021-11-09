JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,626 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in VirnetX were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VHC. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VirnetX in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in VirnetX in the second quarter worth $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of VirnetX during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of VirnetX during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VirnetX during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of VirnetX from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NYSE:VHC opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. VirnetX Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $307.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.52.

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. VirnetX had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 66,841.95%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.

