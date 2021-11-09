JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) to Neutral

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

LFST opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. LifeStance Health Group has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $29.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

