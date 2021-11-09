JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $518,000 Holdings in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Daily Journal were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 6.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Daily Journal by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Daily Journal by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Daily Journal by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

Daily Journal stock opened at $360.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $496.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.81. Daily Journal Co. has a twelve month low of $257.60 and a twelve month high of $416.68.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.56 million during the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 286.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%.

Daily Journal Profile

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.