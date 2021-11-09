JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,408 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Franklin Covey worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

NYSE:FC opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.71 million, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.66. Franklin Covey Co. has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $45.46.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FC shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.