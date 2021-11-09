JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 142.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $189.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $164.57 and a 52-week high of $190.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.91 and its 200 day moving average is $184.41.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

