JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Barclays (LON:BARC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BARC. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 236.67 ($3.09).

BARC stock opened at GBX 192.06 ($2.51) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.15. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 111.83 ($1.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 190.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 182.25.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 63,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31), for a total transaction of £111,807.36 ($146,077.03).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

