JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Swisscom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

SCMWY stock opened at $54.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.86 and a 200-day moving average of $57.82. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $61.06.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

