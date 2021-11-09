Jumia Technologies (JMIA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:JMIA opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Jumia Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $69.89.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.
About Jumia Technologies
Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.
