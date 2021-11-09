Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $255.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kadant Inc. is a leading supplier of a range of products and systems for the global papermaking and paper-recycling industries, including de-inking systems, stock-preparation equipment, water-management systems, and papermaking accessories. Through its majority-owned Thermo Fibergen subsidiary, the company also develops and commercializes composite building materials produced from natural fiber and recycled plastic. Kadant is a public subsidiary of Thermo Electron Corporation.(Press Release) “

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $229.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.32. Kadant has a 52 week low of $122.36 and a 52 week high of $236.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.23.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kadant will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.29%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total transaction of $159,751.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.92, for a total transaction of $439,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,182 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,090. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Kadant by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kadant by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

