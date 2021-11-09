Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and delivers transformative therapies for unmet medical needs. The company’s product pipeline includes KD025, KD045 and KD033 which are in clinical satge. Kadmon Holdings Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KDMN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Kadmon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

KDMN remained flat at $$9.50 on Tuesday. 1,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,942,842. Kadmon has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $9.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 747.49% and a negative return on equity of 1,167.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Kadmon will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Kadmon by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 114,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kadmon by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 289,592 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Kadmon by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 184,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,741,000.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

