Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.840-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $710 million-$720 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $734.03 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of KAMN stock opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 367.85 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.48. Kaman has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $59.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kaman had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kaman will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $43,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,080.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaman stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kaman were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

