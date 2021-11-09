Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Karat Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,148,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,420,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,753,000. 20.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRT remained flat at $$23.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,595. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.14. Karat Packaging has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $94.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.33 million. Research analysts expect that Karat Packaging will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

