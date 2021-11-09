Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will announce ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.92) and the highest is ($0.58). Karyopharm Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($2.71). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($1.77). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KPTI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $618.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $18.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,920 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22,350 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

