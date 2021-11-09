KB Financial Partners LLC Has $38,000 Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BILL. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 555.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 49,865 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Bill.com by 1,407.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 26,192 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 392,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,049,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BILL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.00.

In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $403,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.91, for a total value of $358,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 215,450 shares of company stock valued at $58,595,643 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bill.com stock opened at $341.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of -189.90 and a beta of 2.32. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.19 and a one year high of $348.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.13.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. Bill.com’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

