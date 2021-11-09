KB Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 283.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of KEYS opened at $186.28 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.82 and a 1-year high of $187.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.94 and a 200 day moving average of $160.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.