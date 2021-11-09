KB Financial Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

KB Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 23.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Fiserv by 59.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599,663 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Fiserv by 793.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Fiserv by 29.3% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,549,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,700 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $100.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.33. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.39 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

