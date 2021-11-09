KB Financial Partners LLC Sells 133 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

KB Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 17.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $8,587,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 86.9% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 497,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,736,000 after purchasing an additional 231,149 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS stock opened at $217.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.96. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $218.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $1,985,738.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,638,462 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.27.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

