KB Financial Partners LLC Sells 599 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

KB Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 28.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 410,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 27.4% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Deere & Company by 7.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE DE opened at $360.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $111.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.47. Deere & Company has a one year low of $245.96 and a one year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.33%.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.32.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.