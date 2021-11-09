KB Financial Partners LLC Takes $126,000 Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently commented on CWK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.11.
Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 58.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.38. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27.
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.
Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
