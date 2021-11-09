KB Financial Partners LLC Trims Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

KB Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:USB opened at $60.69 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.13 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.03.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

