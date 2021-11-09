Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €115.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RHM. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Commerzbank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Rheinmetall in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rheinmetall has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €113.18 ($133.16).

RHM opened at €85.68 ($100.80) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €82.78 and a 200-day moving average price of €83.36. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of €69.00 ($81.18) and a twelve month high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

