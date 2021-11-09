Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PPRUY shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays started coverage on Kering in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of PPRUY stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.23. 195,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,271. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kering has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $93.44.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.