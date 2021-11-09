Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.88. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 928 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $39.49 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEQU. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 138,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 14,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. 36.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, and international. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.