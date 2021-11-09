KeyCorp Cuts ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target to $32.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

VIAC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.65.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $35.84 on Friday. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.49.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

